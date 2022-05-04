Rising Stars in Real Estate: Michael Testa

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 7

7 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

Mike Testa, business development manager and senior brokerage associate at Milwaukee-based Ogden & Co. Inc., works on strategic initiatives to create holistic, enterprise-level solutions for his clients, in addition to traditional brokerage and development activities.

“He brings strong experience in residential and commercial property management, brokerage, asset management, marketing and new development to the table,” said Jim Villa, chief executive officer at NAIOP Wisconsin.

A Marquette University graduate with a degree in commercial real estate and marketing, Testa is currently the president of Real Estate Alumni of Marquette and sits on the board of directors for the Marquette University Center for Real Estate. He’s also involved in multiple industry mentorship programs and industry associations.

“Mike has led the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin’s NextGen program since his graduation in 2019, sits on BOMA’s Emerging Professionals Task Force and is a three-time NAIOP Developing Leader All-Star. He also taught Marquette’s Summer Externship Program and regularly takes an active role in creating value for up-and-coming professionals in the industry,” Villa said.