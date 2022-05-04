Rising Stars in Real Estate: David Marek

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

Dave Marek of Realty Executives Elite in Hales Corners has been a licensed real estate agent in Wisconsin since 2001. Marek works with his clients through the entire real estate transaction process, said William Prom, broker and owner of Realty Executives Elite.

“Dave is a dedicated and trusted real estate agent who goes above and beyond for his clients and peers,” said Prom. “He has been a top producer in our office for several years.”

Marek has sold more than 400 houses since 2012. He has been nationally ranked as high as 53rd among Realty Executives for the number of units sold and as high as 6th in Wisconsin.

Marek has a success rate of listed properties well above the industry norm, said Prom. In 2017, he earned the Expert Network Distinguished Realtor designation, something given to only the top 3% of real estate agents nationally.

Marek also coaches Whitnall Youth Basketball and Muskego Flag Football and is a member of the Whitnall Youth Basketball League.