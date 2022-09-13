Rising Stars in Law: Catarina Colón

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 6

6 Undergrad degree/university: B.A., University of Wisconsin-Madison

B.A., University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate degree/university: J.D., University of Wisconsin Law School

Catarina Colón, an associate at Husch Blackwell, is known by her colleagues as someone who does not shy away from a challenge. Initially focusing on commercial litigation and labor and employment, Colón also became involved in firm initiatives, participating in client-facing presentations and pitches, taking on leadership roles with the State Bar of Wisconsin, and mentoring law students.

In March 2020, Colón transitioned into labor and employment law full time. More recently, she co-founded the firm’s workplace diversity, equity and inclusion team, a subgroup of the firm’s labor and employment practice.

Colón is also the co-chair of Husch Blackwell’s employee resource group for Latinx attorneys and staff. She is also a member of the firm’s recruiting committee, acts as the diversity liaison for the firm’s summer associates in Milwaukee and is a committee member on the firm’s Executive DEI Committee.

Additionally, Colón is the co-founder and secretary of the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives – Wisconsin Chapter and is a board member for the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.