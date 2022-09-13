Rising Stars in Law: April Toy

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

12 Undergrad degree/university: B.A., San Francisco State University

B.A., San Francisco State University Graduate degree/university: J.D., Marquette University Law School

Earlier this year, April Toy, partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, was among the lead attorneys who obtained a summary judgment win on behalf of client Chula Vista Inc. in a class action in Wisconsin federal court. The suit against the Wisconsin Dells resort and waterpark sought $20 million in damages with potential exposure of $60 million under Wisconsin law.

“April is an extremely dynamic and creative litigator, who goes the extra mile to help her clients,” said David Hanus, co-partner in charge of Hinshaw’s Milwaukee office. “She is also a dedicated and thoughtful mentor and has been instrumental in helping the firm to achieve our goals to attract and retain top-level, diverse talent.”

The daughter of a Salvadoran immigrant, Toy is committed to diversity and inclusion efforts, Hanus said. As co-chair of Hinshaw’s Hispanic Latino Affinity Network, she’s involved in programming to retain and advance Hispanic attorneys at the firm. She also serves as Region IX president of the Hispanic National Bar Association and is involved in efforts to diversify the federal judiciary.