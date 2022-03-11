Riley Construction promotes top leaders

Ben Kossow Kenosha-based Riley Construction Company announced several recent promotions for top leadership positions. Matt Prince has been moved from president to chief executive officer of the company. He has been…

Kenosha-based Riley Construction Company announced several recent promotions for top leadership positions.

Matt Prince has been moved from president to chief executive officer of the company. He has been with Riley Construction since 1996, serving in a variety of roles at both project management and executive levels. He was named the company’s first president outside of the Riley family in 2014.

Ben Kossow has been named the company’s new president. He previously served as executive vice president of operations, and has been with the company for 21 years.

Erin Anderson was promoted to chief operating officer. She has been with Riley Construction through her entire career, beginning as an intern. Most recently, she served as the company’s vice president of project management.

Vince Montemurro was named chief financial officer after serving as Riley’s controller for the past 12 years.

Erik Dillon has been named vice president. He began his career with Riley as an intern in 2006.

“Anyone involved in a family business understands that management needs to stay flexible, and the culture that made the company successful must be continued and protected,” said company chairman Dave Riley . “This leadership team has been with Riley the majority, if not their entire career. They all helped build Riley into the successful company we are today and understand how to keep us successful for the next 30 years. The most exciting part of my tenure with the company has been watching these individuals grow as leaders and learn how to provide our customers, both internal and external, best-in-class construction services.”

In addition, vice president of preconstruction John Delavan has been named to Riley’s board of directors as a company shareholder. Anderson, Montemurro, and Dillon will also join Prince, Kossow and Dave Riley on the board as shareholders.