Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington will close permanently on or around Oct. 30, its owners said in a notification submitted Tuesday to the state Department of Workforce Development.

The store closure will eliminate 70 jobs. The employees are not represented by a union.

The first round of layoffs is expected to begin or or about Sept. 15, with additional positions eliminated until the store is completely closed.

“We will attempt to relocate some employees to the Twin Lakes location of Richter’s Marketplace,” owners Norman Richter and Lawrence Richter said in their letter to the state.