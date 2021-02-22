Rev up: MySureFit aims to disrupt online apparel market with virtual fitting room

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Christian Ruth
Christian Ruth
Milwaukee-based startup MySureFit has set out to revolutionize the online shoppers’ experience with its virtual fitting technology platform for men’s and women’s clothing.  Over the past five years, MySureFit, formerly known as SelfieStyler, Inc., developed…

Brandon Anderegg
