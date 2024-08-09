Retail building near Timmerman Airport sold for $6.6 million

A 77,236-square-foot retail building, located in a shopping center just north of Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee, has been sold for nearly $6.6 million, according to state records. The sale price is below the $7.5 million assessed value for the property, located at 10202 W. Silver Spring Drive, according to city records. The tenants in the

A 77,236-square-foot retail building, located in a shopping center just north of Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee, has been sold for nearly $6.6 million, according to state records. The sale price is below the $7.5 million assessed value for the property, located at 10202 W. Silver Spring Drive, according to city records. The tenants in the building, which was built in 1981, include AutoZone, Beauty Palace and BioLife. The 4.5-acre property also includes a 2.7-acre parking lot. The building was once occupied by a Pick ‘n Save grocery store, which closed in 2017. Known as Applecrest Plaza Shopping Center, the building is adjacent to Timmerman Plaza, which was anchored by a Walmart store that closed last year and remains vacant. The building was sold by Milwaukee-based Silver Spring Limited Partnership. It was listed for sale by Founders 3. It was purchased by Southampton, Pennsylvania-based Erlich National LLC.