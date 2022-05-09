Report: Milwaukee, Madison airports lag behind nation in pandemic recovery

JetBlue, Spirit and The two largest airports in the state, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Dane County Regional Airport, remained farthest from pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2021, down 33% and 39%, respectively. These two airports are responsible for more than three-fourths of Wisconsin's passenger totals. Milwaukee, alone, accounted for nearly 60% of the state’s commercial air passenger volume in 2021. The report points out the significant rebound Wisconsin airports saw in 2021, with passenger numbers for domestic flights increasing more than 78% after plummeting 62% in 2020. It also suggests better days are ahead. Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell this year still lags behind pre-pandemic levels but has seen gradual recovery from month to month: preliminary data show passenger volumes were down relative to the same month in 2019 by 21.8% in January, 18.3% in February, and 19.6% in March. As traffic at the airport has improved since the onset of the pandemic, several airlines have added new service at Mitchell International, primarily on leisure destinations. In 2021, four airlines announced plans to enter the Milwaukee market: Contour Airlines,and Sun Country . JetBlue recently begun providing direct flights from Milwaukee to Boston and New York, and Delta announced plans for nonstop flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Air Canada will soon resume daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Toronto. But the report makes a disclaimer. "While 2022 looks promising, these trends bear watching, as restoring air service is essential for economic development," Wisconsin Policy Forum said.

The report suggests boosting passengers and service at Wisconsin airports is "time sensitive."

And as corporate air travel continues to make a slow comeback - much slower than leisure travel - the report suggests that longer term, industry-wide shifts could be afoot. It cites an analysis of 2022 travel outlook by Deloitte Development that found "corporate travel in 2022 is unlikely to reach or even near 2019 levels." Labor shortages could also get in the way of fully returning to pre-pandemic operations.