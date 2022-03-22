Rehrig Pacific to expand Pleasant Prairie facility

Los Angeles-based Rehrig Pacific Company is planning a 49,000-square-foot addition to its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility that is expected to create 36 new jobs. The jobs will be added throughout the three-year timeline of the…

According to a press release from the village of Pleasant Prairie, this facility is strategically located amongst Rehrig's customer base, which solidified the need to expand the location. "The expansion will create capacity to fulfill a new customer base that is expected to add up to seven to nine million units annually," reads the release. Los Angeles-based Rehrig Pacific Company is planning a 49,000-square-foot addition to its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility that is expected to create 36 new jobs. The jobs will be added throughout the three-year timeline of the project. Rehrig Pacific is a manufacturer of pallets, waste and recycling containers, and sustainable supply chain solutions. The company's current 70,000-square-foot Pleasant Prairie location is located at 7800 100St. in the LakeView Corporate Park. According to a press release from the village of Pleasant Prairie, this facility is strategically located amongst Rehrig's customer base, which solidified the need to expand the location. "The expansion will create capacity to fulfill a new customer base that is expected to add up to seven to nine million units annually," reads the release. Jack Heide, engineering manager and agent on behalf of Rehrig Pacific, could not be reached Tuesday for further comment. Rehrig Pacific first moved into its Pleasant Prairie location after it was constructed in 1996. The building expansion will house approximately 17 plastics injection molding machines to accommodate customer demands. As a part of the expansion, Rehrig Pacific will provide up to 82 parking spaces and five additional shipping docks to accommodate employees and logistical needs. The expansion project is anticipated to start this May and be completed by November. Rehrig Pacific Company employs approximately 1,600 full-time employees across the United States.