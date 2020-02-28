Regina Levchets: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Regina Levchets has been in commercial banking since 2007, originally beginning her career in the commercial real estate group at M&I Bank, where she managed a portfolio of $300 million for two lenders.

After taking several years off from banking to work at JLL on their Tenant Representation team, Levchets joined Old National Bank in 2017 as vice president on their Commercial Real Estate team. In addition, while at Old National, she served on the Wisconsin Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

In 2019, Levchets was hired by First Midwest Bank as part of a two-member team to expand the bank’s commercial real estate footprint in Wisconsin. She focuses on arranging financing for multiple property types and structures, including multifamily, office, retail, hotel and industrial. Her clients include some of the largest developers and property owners in the state, many of whom she was worked with for over a decade, with loan sizes ranging primarily from $5 million-$30 million.

Levchets is also a licensed commercial real estate broker. She is also actively involved with the Commercial Association of Realtors (CARW) and was a nominated member of TEMPO Emerging Women Leaders from 2015-19.