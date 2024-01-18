Regal Ware CEO adds chairman title, company names new president

Ryan Reigle, the chief executive officer of Kewaskum-based cookware manufacturer Regal Ware, has been named chairman of the board, the company announced today. He will also remain as CEO.

Dave Lenz has been named president of Regal Ware, a title previously held by Reigle.

Reigle is a fourth-generation descendant of Regal Ware founder, J.O. Reigle. He is succeeding his father, Jeffrey Reigle, who died in November, as chairman.



“Taking on the role of chairman is a significant milestone, not only for me but for the entire Regal Ware family,” said Ryan Reigle. “It is a privilege to continue the legacy that my great-grandfather started over 75 years ago. I am excited to steer us into the future while maintaining our tradition of excellence, innovation, and providing opportunities for employees and entrepreneurs.”

Ryan Reigle became president and CEO in March of 2021, succeeding his father in those roles as well. He joined the company in 2007.

Lenz has worked for Regal Ware since 1991, and has served as corporate director of human resources, vice president and general manager of manufacturing, and most recently executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“We’re on the cusp of a transformative era at Regal Ware,” said Ryan Reigle. “It’s an honor to lead this exceptional company, building upon our rich heritage to reach new pinnacles of success. I am confident Regal Ware will be in great hands with Dave Lenz as president, who has done a tremendous job in helping lead the company and its divisions through its next phase of growth. His strategic vision coupled with our executive leadership team is second to none, poised to deliver excellence and innovation in the kitchen products industry.”

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of president,” Lenz said. “Regal Ware has been my professional home for over 30 years, and I am thrilled to work alongside Ryan and the rest of our team as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in the kitchen products industry. We have a fantastic heritage to draw on, and I look forward to building on that foundation to bring innovative, high-quality products to our customers.”