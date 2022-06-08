Recent real estate transaction announcements – 6/8/22

Sales The Barry Company: LDG Investments, LLC has sold its 5,950 sq. ft. lower east side office property located at 1429 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, to James and Lauren Groh. Nick Zurich of The Barry…

Sales

LDG Investments, LLC has sold its 5,950 sq. ft. lower east side office property located at 1429 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, to James and Lauren Groh. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company brokered the sale of this historic Georgian Revival style property, that was built in 1905 and is situated in the Prospect Avenue Mansions Historic District. Burns Properties, LLC has sold its 17,810 sq. ft. industrial property located at 2255 South 170th Street, New Berlin, WI, to RBM 51, LLC on June 1, 2022. David J. Buckley of the Barry Company co-brokered the transaction with Dickman Company. Ruby Leather will be occupying the premises and Gunderson Linen Company will be moving to a different location in New Berlin.Tom Bruss and Hakan Hare represented 1350, LLC in the sale of the 10,000 SF building at 1350 S. 108St. in West Allis.PARADIGM Real Estate represented Brian C. Utt in the sale of a 5,084 SF industrial warehouse building on 1.827 acres to the Town of Grafton. The building is located at 1220 Falls Rd., at the intersection with Port Washington Rd. The property will be the future town hall for the Town of Grafton. Brian Parrish and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.

Leases

Reign LLC leased 3,445 SF at 231 E Buffalo Street in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Patti Stevens represented the owner, 231 East Buffalo LLC. Top North League, Inc. leased 3,416 SF at the ASQ Center located at 648 Plankinton Ave in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood. Jenna Maguire and Ned Purtell represented the owner, H/R2 Partners LLC. Hard Surface Solutions renewed its 906 SF at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue Milwaukee. Jenna Maguire and John Davis represented the owner, Millbrook Properties Wisconsin LLC. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Ten Patels Delavan, LLC in the lease renewal for T-Mobile at Delavan Crossings (1823 E. Geneva St.) in Delavan. Hakan Hare and Paul McBride represented Badger Century Management, LLC in leasing 4,714 SF to Zoom Room (represented by Ross Koepsel and Matthew Beadle) at 10244 W. National Ave. in West Allis.