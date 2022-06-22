Recent real estate transaction announcements – 6/22/22

Leases Mid-America Real Estate: PANERA, LLC, dba Panera Bread, leased 3,800 SF at 815 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI, from PMM Development LLC. Joe Kleiman and Dan Cohen represented the tenant with the transaction.…

PANERA, LLC, dba Panera Bread, leased 3,800 SF at 815 W Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI, from PMM Development LLC. Joe Kleiman and Dan Cohen represented the tenant with the transaction. Goodland Home & Goods, LLC, leased 1,191 SF at Downer Avenue Shoppes, 2565 N. Downer Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, from B33 Downer Ave, LLC. Andrew Prater and Mike Fitzgerald represented the landlord with the transaction. Chun Chen, dba Nori, leased 1,590 SF at Hatchery Hill, 2990 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI, from B33 Hatchery Hill II, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the landlord with the transaction. Wheel & Sprocket leased 6,296 SF at Hatchery Hill, 2970 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI, from B33 Hatchery Hill II, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the landlord with the transaction. Now and Jen, LLC, dba Waxing the City, leased 1,850 SF at 1660 East Main Street, Waukesha, WI, from Excel Properties, LLC. Fred Stalle represented the landlord with the transaction. Texas Roadhouse leased 2.02 acres at Highgate, 1489 W Broadwick Place, Oak Creek, WI, from HIGHGATE LLC. Mike Fitzgerald represented the landlord with the transaction.1020 Cypress Creek Parkway LLLP purchased Good Hope Retail Center, 7335 W. Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI, from VCP Good Hope LLC. Dan Rosenfeld represented the seller with the transaction. Secure Fund, LLC, purchased 1.96 AC at 8668 Highway 51, Minocqua, WI, from True Blue North, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the buyer with the transaction. CORTA West Bend, LLC, purchased 0.38 AC at 1626 South Main Street, West Bend, WI, from Terrance J. Benda. Scott Satula and Mike Fitzgerald represented the buyer with the transaction. Rhinelander Retail Management, LLC, purchased 1.48 AC at 297 Eisenhower Parkway, Rhinelander, WI, from KT Real Estate Holdings LLC (Kwik Trip). Tony Colvin and Sarah Eldred represented the buyer with the transaction. Alliance Development & Management, LLC, purchased 1.15 AC at 630 South Black River Street, Sparta, WI, from ZRH, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the buyer with the transaction. VAGHANI NETWORK BROWN DEER LLC, purchased the former US Cellular, 8111 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, WI, from The Marsh Group LLC. Andrew Prater and Mike Fitzgerald represented the seller with the transaction. RIA Capital Advisors LLC, purchased the Starbucks Retail Center, 1306 Pabst Farms Circle, Oconomowoc, WI, from Oconomowoc Retail Management LLC. Dan Rosenfeld represented the seller with the transaction. Mid-Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales team brokered the sale of Brookfield Marketplace, a 90,374-square-foot Class A grocery-anchored shopping center located in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Brookfield Marketplace features a mix of national credit and local tenants including Pick ‘n Save, Panera Bread, Firstwest Bank, U.S. Cellular, Allstate Insurance, and Sylvan Learning. Mid-Real Estate Corporation Principal Rick Drogosz, in cooperation with Principal Dan Rosenfeld, was the exclusive broker in the sale transaction for the sellers - General Capital Group and Thomson Companies. Jack A. Stead of Northstar REIS, Inc represented the buyer, Grocery Management Partners, LLC.