Recent real estate transaction announcements – 5/25/22

Milwaukee Properties Limited Partnership has sold its 15,702 sq. ft. building on a 1.97-acre lot, located at 5444 N 124th St. to Farrell Investments, LLC on May 24, 2022. Kurt Van Dyke of the Barry Company represented the seller while Anderson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Van Dyke stated, “The property was initially only being offered for lease, but we had such an unbelievable amount of interest to purchase from a wide variety of buyers, that our seller couldn’t pass up the opportunity.” Van Dyke continued to state that, “The Barry Company currently has a backlog of interested parties looking to buy and lease commercial and industrial properties.”

PARADIGM Real Estate:

PARADIGM Real Estate represented John A. Risser Trust in the sale of a 7,600 SF light industrial building on 0.32 acres to Alejandra Sosa Vera. The building is located at 5225 W. Electric Ave. in West Allis. Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.