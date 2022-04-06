Recent real estate transaction announcements – 4/6/22

Leases Founders 3: Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented LNR Partners LLC in leasing 4,400 SF to Anytime Fitness at Whitewater Plaza (1139 W. Main St.) in Whitewater. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical…

Leases

Thomas Boyle, SIOR, principal at Lee & Associates’ Illinois office, represented Nosco, Inc. in their expansion of their Packaging Innovation Center to 271,000 square feet in Pleasant Prairie. “We continue to focus on supporting customer needs during this unique time in history,” said Craig Curran, Nosco president. “To do so, we need additional space to support the growth in our customer requirements. This new expansion and existing long-term lease will allow us to expand warehousing operations significantly, while making room for more manufacturing as growth continues."

Sales

Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented LNR Partners LLC in leasing 4,400 SF to Anytime Fitness at Whitewater Plaza (1139 W. Main St.) in Whitewater. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,574 SF at Mequon Pavilions (10930 N. Port Washington Rd.) in Mequon. Matthew Beadle and Tom Bruss represented Eisenhower Properties, LLC in leasing 1,502 SF to Synergy Homecare at Horizon Plaza (3825 E. Calumet St.) in Appleton. LS Investment Advisors LLC leased 3,000 SF at 839 N. Jefferson Street in Milwaukee. Jenna Maguire and Jeanine Sweeney represented the landlord, 839 N Jefferson Street Building LLC, and Bob Flood represented the tenant. Coldwell Banker renewed its 1,685 SF at 20350 Water Tower Boulevard in Brookfield. Jenna Maguire represented the landlord, HGR LLC. O’Hare Wealth Management leased 2,797 SF at 1017 W Glen Oaks Lane in Mequon. Bob Flood and Jeanine Sweeney represented the tenant. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Wisconsin Chapter renewed its 1,815 SF at 400 S. Executive Drive in Brookfield. Ned Purtell, John Davis and Patti Stevens represented the landlord, Decade Companies. The Lewis Financial Group leased 2,649 SF at Mayfair Woods located at 10700 W. Research Drive in Wauwatosa. Jeanine Sweeney represented the tenant. Angull Environmental Systems, Inc. leased 6,000 SF at 4480 N. 124Street in Wauwatosa. Paul McBride represented the landlord, Endeavor 4480 LLC. Langer Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. leased 14,500 SF at 4480 N. 124Street in Wauwatosa. Paul McBride represented the landlord, Endeavor 4480 LLC.Nearby at 8505 100Street, Boyle represented tenant Trifinity Specialized Distribution on a sublease of 147,877 square feet from Cree Lighting, represented by Karl Wiedenman of CBRE.Gravity Investment LLC purchased the 20,300 SF flex building located at 9434-9446 N. 107Street in Milwaukee for $950,000. Brian Flood and Brett Deter represented the seller, RP Gralton Properties LLC. I AM LLC purchased the 4,660 SF former Wakeman Equipment building at 7970 N. 47Street in Milwaukee for $365,000. Brian Flood represented the buyer. Gleason Redi Mix LLC purchased the 27,265 SF industrial building at 4111 W. Mill Road in Milwaukee for $862,050. Brett Deter and Brian Flood represented the seller, M.M. Schranz Roofing, Inc. Hakan Hare represented Ahmad Properties, LLC in purchasing the property at 6001 W. Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee. Kyle Skarr and Jon Thoresen represented Excess Space in selling the Former O’Reilly Auto Parts building at 6001 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy.Thomas Boyle, along with John Sharpe, SIOR, CCIM, LEED-AP, principal at Lee & Associates’ Illinois office, represented the seller, Valenti Builders on a sale transaction for a 100,000-square-foot industrial building located at 10303 80Avenue. Sam Badger of CBRE represented the buyer, Brems Realty.PARADIGM Real Estate represented Synergy Works, LLC in the sale of a 4,488 SF manufacturing building on 1.42 acres to SRN Properties, LLC. The building is located at 10827 N. Industrial Dr., Mequon. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.