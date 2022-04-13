Recent real estate transaction announcements – 4/13/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Leases Founders 3: Restaino & Associates leased 5,167 SF at 6180 Verona Road in Fitchburg. Jenna Maguire and Andy Hess represented the landlord, Wisconsin Bank & Trust. Emory & Co. renewed its 1,827 SF at…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR