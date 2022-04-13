Recent real estate transaction announcements – 4/13/22

Leases Founders 3: Restaino & Associates leased 5,167 SF at 6180 Verona Road in Fitchburg. Jenna Maguire and Andy Hess represented the landlord, Wisconsin Bank & Trust. Emory & Co. renewed its 1,827 SF at…

Leases

Emory & Co. renewed its 1,827 SF at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. Jenna Maguire and John Davis represented the landlord, Fulcrum 250 East LLC.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Lake Geneva Retail Leaseco, LLC in leasing 2,380 SF to T-Mobile at Geneva Commons (656 Edwards Blvd.) in Lake Geneva.

Sales

Dynamic Tool Corp. purchased the 70,000 SF facility at N54W13600 Woodale Drive in Menomonee Falls for $4,300,000. Bob Flood represented the seller, Kohl’s, Inc.

Restaino & Associates leased 5,167 SF at 6180 Verona Road in Fitchburg. Jenna Maguire and Andy Hess represented the landlord, Wisconsin Bank & Trust.Matthew Beadle represented 1541 MPW LLC in leasing 1,580 SF to BWW Go at the Cermak Center (1621 Miller Park Way) in West Milwaukee.KTFM Milwaukee LLC purchased the 3.68-acre parcel at 21055 Crossroads Circle in Brookfield for $478,400. Brett Deter and Bob Flood represented the seller, Kalmbach Media.