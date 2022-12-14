Recent real estate transaction announcements – 12/14/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Leases Founders 3: Safeway Transportation Services Corp. leased 2,400 SF at 6055 S 6th Street in Milwaukee.  Paul McBride represented the Tenant. Tom Bruss represented Fleming Investments, LLC in leasing 1,764 SF to Tropical Smoothie Café at Watertower Place Shopping Center (1400 Summit Ave.) in Oconomowoc.  Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle also represented the Tenant in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR