Recent real estate transaction announcements – 12/14/22

Leases Founders 3: Safeway Transportation Services Corp. leased 2,400 SF at 6055 S 6th Street in Milwaukee. Paul McBride represented the Tenant. Tom Bruss represented Fleming Investments, LLC in leasing 1,764 SF to Tropical Smoothie Café at Watertower Place Shopping Center (1400 Summit Ave.) in Oconomowoc. Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle also represented the Tenant in

Leases

Ross Koepsel and Hakan Hare represented WI Frederick Lofts LLC in leasing 2,430 SF to Go Grocer MKE at Vim + Vigor (926 W. Juneau St.) in Milwaukee.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Grand View Center LP in leasing 1,540 Sf to The Joint Chiropractic at Grand View Center (1017 Mutual Way) in Appleton.

Lueder Financial Group LLC leased 7,184 SF at 20825 Swenson Drive in Waukesha. John Davis represented the Owner, Felton Properties.

Derek Pranke represented River Centre Building, LLC in leasing 1,246 SF to Christina Sommer Smoothie Shop at River Centre (6079 W. Mequon Rd.) in Mequon.

Tom Treder and Derek Pranke represented PH Hartford LLC in leasing 1,550 SF to Jersey Mike’s Subs at 1570 E. Sumner St., Hartford.

Ross Koepsel and Nick Tice represented Dollar Tree in leasing 20,313 SF at 857 S. Rochester St., Mukwonago.

Sales

Garfunkel LLC purchased the 7,790 SF flex building at 923 E Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee for $500,000. Brett Deter represented the Seller, John J. Schwartz.

Hakan Hare represented Badger Century Management, LLC in the ground lease of 7,011 SF to Biggby Coffee at 10244 W. National Ave., West Allis. Elements of Health, LLC has leased 1,010 square feet of office space at 7101 North Green Bay Avenue in Glendale, Wisconsin. Transwestern Executive Vice President Shaun Dempsey represented the Landlord in the transaction. Rick L. Shannon Agency, LLC has leased 996 square feet of office space at 7101 North Green Bay Avenue in Glendale, Wisconsin. Transwestern Executive Vice President Shaun Dempsey represented the Landlord in the transaction. Forester Property LLC purchased the 10,027 SF light industrial facility at 8525 N 87Street in Milwaukee for $650,000. Paul McBride represented the Seller, Nicolet Real Estate and Investment Corporation.