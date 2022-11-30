Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/30/22

Leases Colliers|Wisconsin: Vorteq Coil has leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space at 1480 Springdale Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Pho Yummy, LLC has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 10708 West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen

Leases

Vorteq Coil has leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space at 1480 Springdale Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Pho Yummy, LLC has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 10708 West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. AF Technical Resources LLC has leased 2,594 square feet of office space at 6737 W Washington Street, Suite 4201 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz and Dan Wroblewski of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.