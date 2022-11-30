Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/30/22

LeasesColliers|Wisconsin: Vorteq Coil has leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space at 1480 Springdale Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Pho Yummy, LLC has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 10708 West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. AF Technical Resources LLC has leased 2,594 square feet of office space at 6737 W Washington Street, Suite 4201 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz and Dan Wroblewski of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!