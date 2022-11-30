Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/30/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Leases Colliers|Wisconsin: Vorteq Coil has leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space at 1480 Springdale Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Pho Yummy, LLC has leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 10708 West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Russ Sagmoen

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR