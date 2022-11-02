Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/2/22

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Last updated on November 2nd, 2022 at 01:50 pmLeases Mid-America Real Estate: MP Property Acquisition, LLC, purchased 1.24 AC at 835 West Johnson Street, from ATR Corinth Forest, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Fred Stalle represented the Seller with the transaction. Sales Mid-America Real Estate: Tropical Management WI26, LLC, dba Tropical Smoothie Café, leased 1,574 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N.

dba Tropical Smoothie Café, leased 1,574 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N. Port Washington Road, from BRIXMOR SPE 1, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Cheddarhead Holdings-6, LLC

,

dba Jersey Mikes, leased 1,491 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N. Port Washington Road, from BRIXMOR SPE 1, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Chipotle

leased 2,412 SF

at 6501 Monona Dr., from Monona Retail Management, LLC. Adam Dreier represented the Tenant and Fred Stalle represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Chipotle

leased 2,350 SF

at 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., from ALRIG USA. Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction.

Sterling Inc

,

dba Kay Jewelers, leased 2,470 SF at Geneva Commons, 810 N Edwards Blvd, from Geneva Commons Equities LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

M-Pact Nutrition LLC

,

dba Smoothie King, leased 1,431 SF at Somers Market Center II, 3667 Market Lane, from Borad Development Partners LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

J&D Altoona LLC

,

dba A&W Restaurant, leased 0.98 AC at Altoona Crossings, Lot 2, CSM 3698, from Jelivann Waukesha LLC NCS-1149048. Dan Rosenfeld represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Caliber Holdings, LLC

,

dba Caliber Collision, leased 10,000 SF at Taylor Heights, 645 South Taylor Drive, from 645 S. Taylor Owner Equities, LLC. Scott Satula and Emily Smits represented the Landlord with the transaction.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

,

dba BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, leased 0.30 AC at The Brownstones, 17430 W. Bluemound Road, from TCB-Brownstones, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

MP Property Acquisition, LLC