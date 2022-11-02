Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/2/22

By
-

Last updated on November 2nd, 2022 at 01:50 pmLeases Mid-America Real Estate: MP Property Acquisition, LLC, purchased 1.24 AC at 835 West Johnson Street, from ATR Corinth Forest, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Fred Stalle represented the Seller with the transaction. Sales Mid-America Real Estate: Tropical Management WI26, LLC, dba Tropical Smoothie Café, leased 1,574 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR