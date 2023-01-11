Recent real estate transaction announcements – 1/11/23

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Last updated on January 11th, 2023 at 12:47 pmLeases Founders 3: Anchor Biowellness LLC leased 1,636 SF at Stoneridge III located at N14 W23833 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee. Patti Stevens and Scott Revolinski represented the Landlord, D&K Management X LLC. Congresswoman Gwen Moore renewed her 3,190 SF office at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR