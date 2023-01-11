Recent real estate transaction announcements – 1/11/23

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Last updated on January 11th, 2023 at 12:47 pm

Leases

Congresswoman Gwen Moore renewed her 3,190 SF office at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Millbrook Properties WI LLC.

Orbis Educational Services leased 21,850 SF at Lakeview II located at 8401 W 102nd Street in Pleasant Prairie. Ned Purtell and Tom Bruss represented the Tenant.

Great Lakes MSO LLC leased 2,348 SF at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Milwaukee Nephrologists renewed their 2,234 SF at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102nd Street in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Edward Jones & Co. leased 1,200 SF at W175 N11086 Stonewood Drive in Germantown. Patti Stevens and Scott Revolinski represented the Owner.

Conor Farrell represented Blue Light Properties LLC in leasing 437 SF to Caches Collection at 828 E. Locust St., Milwaukee.

Matthew Beadle and Tom Bruss represented Eisenhower Properties, LLC in leasing 2,488 SF to Cycle Bar at Horizon Plaza (3825 E. Calumet St.) in Appleton.

Anchor Biowellness LLC leased 1,636 SF at Stoneridge III located at N14 W23833 Stone Ridge Drive in Pewaukee. Patti Stevens and Scott Revolinski represented the Landlord, D&K Management X LLC.FASTSIGNS leased 5,000 SF at 10200 W Plank Court in Wauwatosa, WI. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, SARA Investment Real Estate.Valvoline, LLC leased 0.57 AC at 3625 Gateway Dr., from Net leased Alliance, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the Tenant with the transaction. BAM Wellness, LLC, dba Suppz, leased 2,497 SF at Taylor Heights, 521 S Taylor Dr., from 645 South Taylor Owner Equities, LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Chipotle leased 2,350 SF at 815 W. Paradise Dr., from PMM Development, LLC. Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction.

Five Below leased 9,649 SF at Former Shopko, 9366 State Road 16, from Corta Onalaska, LLC. Tony Colvin and Dan Cohen represented the Tenant and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Taco Bell leased 2.0 AC at 2201 Miller Park Way, from GC/BV 1 Grocery, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. Salon Gigi, LLC leased 2,116 SF at Prairie Creek Shoppes, 1280 Brown St., from Michael L. Roach Trust, Jay James Johnston Declaration of Trust, Prairie Creek II, LLC, and Maple Hill Real Estate, LLC. Andrew Prater represented the Landlord with the transaction. HXL LLC, dba Mochinut, leased 1,493 SF at Bayshore Shopping Center, 5735 N Bayshore Dr., from Bayshore Shopping Center Property Owner, LLC. Andrew Prater and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction.

Sales

Blue Light Properties LLC purchased the 65,523 SF property at 1250 Lincoln Avenue & Anoka Avenue in Waukesha for $1,950,000. Brett Deter and John Davis represented the Buyer.

Brad D’Orzio & Eric Lund purchased the 15,501 SF office building at 6131 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg for $2,125,000. Andy Hess, Scott Revolinski and Kemp Collings represented the Seller, Wisconsin Bank & Trust.

Andric Company LLC purchased the 2,672 SF office property at 200-206 N Main Street in Thiensville for $335,000. Patti Stevens represented the Seller, Doug and Pam LLC.

Mid-America Real Estate:

SAC 107LLC purchased the 55,271 SF light industrial facility at 8687 N 107Street in Milwaukee for $1,950,000. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski represented the Seller, LCM Funds 28 Distribution Center LLC.Saak Real Estate, LLC purchased 19,900 SF at 18200 W Capitol Dr., from Brookfield Retail Management, LLC. Fred Stalle and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Owner with the transaction. Appleton Bake Shoppe, LLC purchased 1.60 AC at Center Valley Outlot 4 (approximately 3800 W. Wisconsin Ave.), from Greene Development-Appleton, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Owner with the transaction. Corta Onalaska, LLC purchased 95,000 SF at Shopko Onalaska, 9366 State Highway 16, from Paradise Wisconsin Properties, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Dan Cohen represented the Owner with the transaction.