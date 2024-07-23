Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 7/23/24

Mid-America Real Estate

Planet Fitnessleased 25,657 SF at West Allis Town Center, 6706 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis, WI from RPT Realty, L.P. Adam Dreier and Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. Raising Cane'sleased 1.09 acres at NWC Prill Rd. & Gateway Drive, Eau Claire, WI from NLA Eau Claire, LLC. Adam Dreier and Daniel J. Cohen represented the Tenant with the transaction. Raising Cane'sleased 1.08 acres at Former Famous Dave's, 3030 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI from SGAS Holdings, LLC. Adam Dreier and Fred Stalle represented the Tenant/Landlord with the transaction.The Barry Company announced the successful completion of a sale transaction for a property location in Menomonee Falls on Beacon Street. The transaction, involving a 9,200 square foot office building, is one of the few office building sales in recent months above $100 per square foot in the area. The Barry Company acted as representation for both buyer and seller in this transaction. Commercial Broker, Nick Zurich represented the seller. Kyle Eckerman, Commercial Broker at The Barry Company, worked with the buyer. The property, complete with monument signage along the I-41 freeway in Menomonee Falls, was purchased by Illume Cosmetic Surgery & Spa, thus paving the way for their fourth location in the Milwaukee area.Ivy Lane Corporation purchased 4,722 SF at Former Credit Union, 150 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek, WI from United Auto Leasing. Joe Kleiman and Mason Church represented the Tenant with the transaction.Transwestern Real Estate Services announces the sale of a 21,500-square-foot medical office building at 1211 Dolphin Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to General Capital Acquisitions. Transwestern’s Marianne Burish, Shaun Dempsey, Mike Salmen, and Erik Coglianese represented the seller, Four Springs Capital Trust. The building traded for $4,900,000. The building is fully leased by Dental Associates, a dental practice with 15 locations across Eastern Wisconsin. [caption id="attachment_594207" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]N86 W14041 Beacon St., Menomonee Falls[/caption]