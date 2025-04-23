Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 4/23/25

Mid-America Real Estate

Chipotle leased 2,350 SF at Olympia Fields, NWQ Hwy 67 and Pabst Drive, Oconomowoc, WI from Corta Oconomowoc, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Andrew Prater represented the Landlord and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. First Watch leased 3,850 SF at Olympia Fields, NWQ Hwy 67 and Pabst Drive, Oconomowoc, WI from Corta Oconomowoc, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Andrew Prater represented the Landlord with the transaction. DMS Supplements, LLC leased 1,062 SF at 5694 N Bayshore Drive, Suite P102, Glendale, WI from Bayshore Shopping Center Property, LLC. Andrew Prater and Ryan O'Hara represented the Landlord with the transaction. Jason Louis, Inc. leased 2,600 SF at East Towne Square Mall, 1505 West Mequon Road, Mequon, WI from East Towne Square Partners, LLC. Emily Smits and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction.CBRE advised on the sale of Calhoun Health Center, a 23,805-square-foot Class A medical outpatient building (MOB) located at 1905 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties in a joint venture with Kayne Anderson Real Estate. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett and Jesse Greshin of CBRE U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets partnered with Devin Tessmer of CBRE’s Milwaukee Advisory and Transaction team to act as the exclusive advisors to the seller. The single-story MOB is fully leased and anchored by Froedtert ThedaCare Health (Fitch: AA) in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin, offering primary care, OB-GYN, maternal fetal medicine, laboratory and radiology services. CBRE has arranged the sale of Riverwood Apartments and Biscayne Apartments, two multifamily properties totaling 112 units in Mauston and Racine. An Iowa-based multifamily investor and developer purchased the properties from an Iowa-based multifamily investor for $10.1 million. CBRE’s Max Colby, Sean Beuche, Matson Holbrook, Patrick Gallagher and Gretchen Richards represented the seller in the transaction. Riverwood Apartments is located at 510-516 McEvoy St., proximate to Interstate 90. Built in 1994, the 32-unit property features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Biscayne Apartments is located at 5010 Biscayne Ave., west of the Taylor Avenue and Meachem Road intersection. Built in 1960, the 80-unit property features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.Hawthorne Gators, LTD purchased 0.61 acres at 795 State Road 136, Baraboo, WI from Jacques Holdings, LLC as an investment property and Wendy’s ground lease. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Lund represented the Seller with the transaction. Phoenix Motorsports, LLC purchased 7,000 SF at Advance Auto Kenosha, 7545 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI from VEREIT Real Estate, L.P. Andrew Prater and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Seller with the transaction. Corta Oconomowoc, LLC purchased 1.90 acres at Olympia Fields, NWC Hwy 67 & Pabst Drive, Oconomowoc, WI from Olympia Fields, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Andrew Prater represented the Seller with the transaction.Regees I, LLC and Regees II, LLC sold three adjacent industrial properties located at 1401, 1417 & 1425 Vel R. Phillips Avenue in Milwaukee’s Haymarket neighborhood to Oracle 103, LLC. The properties consist of 16,500 square feet of industrial space on 0.69 acres of land. Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate and Kurt Van Dyke of The Barry Company represented the Buyer in the transaction and Travis Tiede of Newmark represented the Seller.Wangard Partners successfully closed the sale of the 2-acre parcel along Highway 67 in Oconomowoc,within the Olympia Fields development, to Corta LLC for the development of two restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill and First Watch.