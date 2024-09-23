Subscribe
Real Estate

Real Estate Spotlight: Residents move into first building at OneNorth development in Bayside

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Symphony at the OneNorth development in Bayside.
The Symphony at the OneNorth development in Bayside. Credit: Engberg Anderson
Last updated

At their nearly completed $40 million apartment building, known as The Symphony, Scott and Charles Yauck of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners notice everything. In the stairwell, walls are marked with blue tape where the paint needs a touch up. Inside one of the building’s 98 apartment units, they double check that all the hardware is fastened

