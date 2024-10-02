RBC Wealth Management to move downtown Milwaukee office to 833 East building

RBC Wealth Management
plans to move its downtown Milwaukee office from its longtime home in the 1000 North Water Street
building to the 833 East
building at 833 E. Michigan St., according to plans submitted to the city of Milwaukee.
RBC Wealth Management is a division of RBC Capital Markets LLC, which is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Royal Bank of Canada.
833 East is an 18-story, 358,000-square-foot class A office building developed by Wauwatosa-based Irgens
. The building was completed in 2016.
Irgens chief executive officer Mark Irgens
declined to comment on the deal and referred questions to RBC. A representative for RBC could immediately be reached for comment.
The RBC Wealth Management office will be located on the 833 East building’s 11th
floor, and will occupy about 8,300 square feet of space, according to information filed with the city. A commercial real estate industry source indicated that the rentable square feet for the lease is larger than 10,000. The cost for the RBC suite buildout is estimated at $900,000, according to information filed with the city.
Turner and Townsend of New York is the project manager for the RBC suite buildout at 833 East. Nelco Architecture of Minneapolis is the architect for the project and Cosentini Assoc. of Boston is the engineering firm for the project. Fluid Interiors of Minneapolis is the furniture vendor for the project.
RBC Wealth Management’s current downtown Milwaukee office is located on the 15th
floor of the 21-story 1000 North Water Street building, which was completed in 1991.