Racine-based dental equipment manufacturer Vista Apex acquired by New York-based private equity firm

Racine-based Inter-Med, d.b.a. Vista Apex
, has been acquired by New York City-based private equity firm Behrman Capital
for an undisclosed price.
Vista Apex is a manufacturer of consumable dental products for preventative oral hygiene, endodontics and restorative dentistry. The company supplies customers in the U.S. and internationally from its manufacturing facilities in Racine, St. Louis and China.
Vista Apex's management team, led by chief executive officer Scott Lamerand
, will continue to lead the company under Behrman's ownership.
"This is a transformative development for Vista Apex," said Grant Behrman
, managing partner of Behrman Capital. "Behrman Capital's deep health care and manufacturing experience makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of advancement as we seek to expand our operations and product portfolio to become the premier provider of 'total tooth' care solutions."
Among Vista Apex's first innovations were the company's advanced endodontic irrigation solutions, which achieve better results when compared with standard sodium hypochlorite and EDTA (an acid used in medicine to prevent blood samples from clotting).
Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include etchants, hemostatic agents, curing lights, whitening, specialized delivery tips, tissue management products and more.
"(Vista Apex’s) innovative in-house research team and trusted customer relationships support a strong business, well-positioned for further expansion,” said Behrman. “We're looking forward to working with the Vista Apex management team to advance their growth strategy, including plans to grow the product portfolio and expand the company's offering through strategic M&A."