Quote unQuote: Jochen Zeitz

In June, Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson marked the opening of Davidson Park, a new community gathering place located on the southeast part of the company’s headquarters campus on the city’s west side. During the grand opening event, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz discussed the importance of the $20 million investment and shared insights into the ongoing changes at the company’s longtime headquarters complex. Future campus developments will include the addition of a STEAM lab and the relocation of the company’s Factory Race team headquarters. “Racing has been part of our history for over 100 years and with this move, the Harley-Davidson Factory Racing team will come back to where it all began, giving visitors an exciting, engaging behind-the-scenes look at racing.” “This (park) has been four years in the making. We’ve been thinking about what we can do to improve our home, not only for our employees but to importantly further integrate Harley-Davidson into the community.” “We recognize the importance of science, technology, engineering, art and math in education, along with the importance of helping build the next generation of skilled workers. The STEAM lab will enable Harley-Davidson to further partner with local organizations and schools to provide students with direct access to resources.” “This park is about motorcycles. That’s why it’s round, and that’s why it’s called The Hub.” “A lot has changed in 120 years but there’s one thing that won’t change ever. It’s that Juneau Avenue is our home. Over the last four years, we’ve been thinking about how we can improve our home, not only for employees, but for the community.”