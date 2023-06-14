QPS names new CEO

By
-
Ryan Festerling
Ryan Festerling

Dan McNulty Brookfield-based staffing and recruiting firm QPS Employment Group announced Wednesday that its president, Ryan Festerling, has been named chief executive officer of the company, succeeding Dan McNulty. “QPS Employment Group has grown to be the leader in staffing and recruiting services, and it is an honor to lead our

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display