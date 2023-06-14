QPS names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_570737" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Brookfield-based staffing and recruiting firm QPS Employment Group
announced Wednesday that its president, Ryan Festerling
, has been named chief executive officer of the company, succeeding Dan McNulty
.
“QPS Employment Group has grown to be the leader in staffing and recruiting services, and it is an honor to lead our dedicated teams and our valued customers into the next era,” said Festerling
QPS founder Scott Mayer
will serve as executive chair of the company’s board. McNulty will also continue to serve as a board member. Mayer and McNulty led the company for the past 35-plus years, along with chief sales officer Mark Immekus, who died in 2018.
QPS was founded in 1985 and has grown from a two-person operation to an employee-owned company whose internal staff now numbers nearly 400 employees in 57 offices in locations in nine states. QPS employs more than 33,000 associate employees annually working with more than 1,800 corporate customers.
“Since QPS’ inception, delivering an exceptional staffing experience to both candidates and customers has been the foundation to our growth.” said Mayer. “I am incredibly proud of the transition to an employee-owned company in 2020, and confident that we have put in place the right next generation leadership. Powered by employee owners, this combination will best serve our customers.”
Festerling joined QPS in June 2019 as president and chief operating officer. He has more than 20 years of experience from Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, where he held numerous leadership roles including executive vice president and head of human resources.
“Ryan has the strategic vision, high touch approach and commitment to innovation that will drive the long-term success of QPS for employees, candidates and customers. He also embodies the values the company was founded on,” said Mayer.
“Ryan has a drive for building cohesive teams and empowering passionate individuals, which he balances with a track record of utilizing technology to enhance the candidate experience and improve overall efficiency,” said McNulty. “His strategic approach and commitment to innovation will serve the QPS team well.”
“As leaders, Scott and Dan have established a strong culture, commitment to excellence, and the foundation of employee ownership, I look forward to continuing their legacy,” Festerling said.