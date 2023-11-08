Public Record: Which banks gained deposit market share in 2023?

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

The FDIC Summary of Deposits Annual Survey, generally released in September, provides a branch-level look at which banks across Wisconsin and the country are gaining or losing market share as of June 30 each year.

This year’s survey shows 197 banks in the Wisconsin market with 1,703 offices, down from 205 banks with 1,740 offices in 2022. The industry has been consolidating, a decade ago there were 285 banks doing business in the state.

Statewide, deposits at Wisconsin branches totaled $195.7 billion, down 5% from the same point in 2022. Around 46% of those deposits were at offices in southeastern Wisconsin, defined as the Milwaukee 7 region plus Sheboygan County. Southeastern Wisconsin’s deposits were down about 12.5%.

Here’s a closer look at the top 25 banks in southeastern Wisconsin based on market share in those eight counties:

Bank (Offices in Market) Deposits (millions of dollars) Change in Market Deposits Market Share Change in Market Share Change in Rank U.S. Bank (54) 29,127 -23.0% 32.03% -4.37% - BMO Harris Bank (79) 12,279 -6.8% 13.50% 0.81% - JPMorgan Chase Bank (34) 10,047 -16.2% 11.05% -0.49% - Associated Bank (51) 8,071 4.6% 8.88% 1.45% - Johnson Bank (18) 3,377 -0.9% 3.71% 0.43% - Town Bank (20) 2,895 1.6% 3.18% 0.44% - Wells Fargo Bank (16) 2,348 -9.1% 2.58% 0.09% - PNC Bank (26) 1,788 -11.7% 1.97% 0.02% - Tri City National Bank (28) 1,674 -10.8% 1.84% 0.03% - North Shore Bank (33) 1,669 -3.3% 1.84% 0.18% 1 Bank Five Nine (15) 1,426 10.8% 1.57% 0.33% 2 Old National Bank (7) 1,301 -0.2% 1.43% 0.17% -1 Waterstone Bank (16) 1,254 -3.1% 1.38% 0.13% -1 Waukesha State Bank (15) 1,156 -3.8% 1.27% 0.11% - The Huntington National Bank (17) 912 -11.2% 1.00% 0.01% - Citizens Bank (12) 868 -2.8% 0.95% 0.09% - The Port Washington State Bank (8) 812 -3.8% 0.89% 0.08% 1 Westbury Bank (9) 761 -12.3% 0.84% 0.01% -1 Bank First (3) 746 -2.4% 0.82% 0.08% - Community State Bank (7) 584 -3.9% 0.64% 0.05% 2 First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (7) 541 -12.1% 0.59% 0.00% 1 HTLF Bank* (5) 527 19.7% 0.58% 0.16% 4 Great Midwest Bank (6) 522 7.0% 0.57% 0.10% 1 First American Bank (3) 490 36.5% 0.54% 0.19% 5 National Exchange Bank and Trust (8) 459 -3.6% 0.50% 0.04% -

*HTLF previously reported as Wisconsin Bank & Trust