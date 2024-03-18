Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Education & Workforce Development

Public Record: MPS request for $252 million headlines spring school referendums

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Last updated

On April 2, Milwaukee Public Schools will ask voters to approve a referendum allowing the district to exceed revenue limits by $252 million on a recurring basis. MPS is not alone in Wisconsin in asking voters to support more funding. According to the state Department of Public Instruction, between the February and April elections there

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.