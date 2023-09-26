‘Project Pitch It’ seeking student and adult entrepreneurs for season eight

Student and adult entrepreneurs will once again have a chance to earn their share of cash and mentorship opportunities as “Project Pitch It,” a local TV show similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” gears up for its eighth season.

Season eight will once again welcome a combination of adult and student entrepreneurs (ages 13-18). Applications are now open for both student and adult entrepreneurs. Those interested in applying must record a video of their pitch and submit it online by Oct. 9. Auditions will be held later this fall.

During past seasons of “Project Pitch It,” 24 entrepreneurs pitched their business to a group of moguls to earn both funding and mentorship opportunities, ranging from a meeting with a local marketing leader to guidance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Lubar Entrepreneurship Center. Each episode typically features three entrepreneurs.

Season eight’s moguls will include WEC Energy Group executive chairman Gale Klappa, attorney David Gruber, former owner of Empire Level Manufacturing Peggy Ann, and host Jerry Jendusa, co-founder of Breakthrough Strategies.

Over the past seven seasons, “Project Pitch It” has awarded Wisconsin entrepreneurs $4 million in cash and in-kind mentoring resources. More than 400 jobs have been created by the businesses featured on the show and 92% of the 170 entrepreneurs who have appeared on “Project Pitch It” are still in business.

After appearing on the show, most entrepreneurs have seen a more than 500% increase in revenue. Approximately 66% of “Project Pitch It” businesses are minority or woman-owned.

BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner for “Project Pitch It.” The show will air on WISN-TV 12 in southeastern Wisconsin and on TV stations throughout the entire state in Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse and Wausau.