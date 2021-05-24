ProHealth Care plans to build new Waukesha clinic

ProHealth Care plans to build a new primary care clinic on Waukesha’s south side, the health care system announced Monday. The 10,000-square-foot, single-story building is planned for 1011 Spring City Drive. The site is located…

ProHealth Care plans to build a new primary care clinic on Waukesha’s south side, the health care system announced Monday.The 10,000-square-foot, single-story building is planned for 1011 Spring City Drive. The site is located on the north side of Sunset Drive, about three-quarters of a mile east of Sunset’s intersection with Genesee Road.The clinic will offer both primary care and urgent care, along with laboratory and imaging services. It will have 17 examination rooms and one treatment room.The clinic will be staffed by family medicine providers, urgent care providers, medical assistants, registered nurses and lab and X-ray technicians.Construction for the new building is expected to begin in the summer, with a planned opening in spring 2022.“We are excited to build another clinic in Waukesha to serve the growing community and bring health services closer to where people live and work,” said Heather Johnson, director of operations for ProHealth Medical Group.The Sunset Drive location will be ProHealth Medical Group’s 15th primary care clinic, and the fourth clinic in Waukesha. The others are located on Moreland Boulevard, Barstow Street and Big Bend Road.