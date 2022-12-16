ProHealth begins construction on upgrades to birthing and NICU at Waukesha Memorial

ProHealth Care has begun a $25.7 million project designed to enhance birthing and neonatal intensive care on the third floor of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The 18-month construction project will be completed in phases through spring 2024.

Most notably, the neonatal intensive care unit will transition from an open floor plan with patient isolettes to one that features private single and double patient rooms. Each patient room will have an isolette, private space for families, and space for medical equipment and patient care.

ProHealth Care released a list highlighting features of the project. They include:

16 patient rooms, with three rooms for twins.

Two patient isolation rooms with features to protect against airborne contagions.

A nurse station at the center of the unit, allowing quick access to every room.

Windows in patient rooms to allow staff to observe patients in their isolettes from the nurse station.

Lighting and noise control within each room to evoke feelings of joy and calm.

Webcams to allow family members to observe their babies remotely.

A family lounge with a kitchenette and private showers.

Convertible furniture to allow a family member to stay overnight.

Work stations outside every pair of patient rooms.

“Growing and healing in a quiet environment with loved ones can be monumental for the babies,” said Andy Rohloff, Waukesha Memorial’s neonatal intensive care unit manager. “More family visitation also creates a more well-rounded experience for the entire family, not just the baby, and that maximizes patient care and outcomes.”

The design also includes the addition of two large C-section suites near the hospital’s birthing unit. The surgical suites will add 2,300 square feet of space and feature state-of-the-art lighting and equipment. An existing post-surgical recovery room also will be updated with advanced equipment for optimal delivery of care.

The total project size is 44,000 square feet. Lead architect for the project is Eppstein Uhen Architects, primary contractor is Riley Construction and structural engineer is GRAEF Engineering.