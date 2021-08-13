Producer Tyshun Wardlaw puts spotlight on Milwaukee 

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Tyshun Wardlaw
Tyshun Wardlaw Photo by Jake Hill
By now, much of the country has heard a statistic, or two, about Milwaukee’s longstanding issues with segregation, racial disparities and economic inequality. Tyshun Wardlaw remembers hearing some of these statistics about her hometown as…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display