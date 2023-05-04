Private equity firm acquires Milwaukee-based operator of several Good Feet Stores

The Good Feet Store in Wauwatosa. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Boston-based Exaltare Capital Management, a private investment firm with a focus on franchise and multi-unit investments, has acquired Milwaukee-based GF Midwest, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. GF Midwest is one of the largest developers and operators of the Good Feet Store, operating 23 franchises across nine states. The Good Feet Store has

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

