PrideFest Milwaukee posts record attendance again

PrideFest Milwaukee hosted a record number of attendees at Henry Maier Festival Park this year, reporting a slight increase over its previous record in 2018, parent organization Milwaukee Pride, Inc. announced.

Attendance at the four-day festival, which was held June 6-9, totaled 45,787, up from 45,400 last year.

It continues a growth trend for the festival, which has posted eight years of consecutive attendance records. Milwaukee Pride noted the higher visitor count was significant, given the festival reduced its Sunday hours and footprint this year as a cost-cutting measure.

Through its PrideFest Plus One Campaign, the festival raised $10,419 for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s LGBT Resource Center. Milwaukee Pride will match the donations for a total gift of $20,838. The campaign has raised more than $60,000 for community causes since 2012.

“We are filled with gratitude for the unprecedented support from PrideFest Milwaukee visitors,” said Jennifer Murray, director of the UWM LGBT Resource Center. “By investing in the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, you are helping us create a safer and more inclusive campus and the community at large through educational workshops, events fostering personal expression and outreach-based programming.”