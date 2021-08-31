PRESS hard seltzer owners open new beverage packaging company in Germantown industrial park

A company formed this spring to package a locally made hard seltzer product is the latest tenant of a new Germantown industrial park.
Excent LLC is leasing approximately 128,000 square feet at the Zilber Industrial 2
building at Germantown Gateway Corporate Park. The industrial park, developed by Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group
, is located along Gateway Crossing, north of Holy Hill Road.
Tim Arnold, general manager of Excent, said the company was started around March or April. Its owners are Amy Walberg and Jim Sorenson. The two also co-own Milwaukee-based PRESS Premium Alcohol Selzter
.
"Their previous partner in packaging was just not meeting the needs by volume and quality they wanted, so they decided they were going to open up Excent and start packaging their product themselves," Arnold said.
Excent now employs 13 people on one shift. It cans about 7,000 cases each day.
Arnold said Excent will soon expand to a second shift and add employees, once it begins packaging for a new hard seltzer client. Its operations could further expand in the future if it lands even more customers, he said.
PRESS was founded in 2015, and is the only woman-owned seltzer company among the top 10 brands in the beverage category, according to the company's website
. It is available in the 48 continental states.
In January, Victor, New York-based Constellation Brands Inc.
announced it acquired a minority stake
in PRESS. Constellation's portfolio of alcoholic beverage brands includes Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, SVEDKA vodka and others.
The 140-acre Gateway Corporate Park lies northeast of Holy Hill Road and I-41. It contains 1.25 million square feet of industrial space across four buildings, all of which were either recently built or under construction.
It was first brought online in 2018, with the development of a roughly 706,800-square-foot building for Briggs & Stratton Corp.
It also has a 204,400-square-foot facility for Smart Warehousing
, the 198,600-square-foot building where Excent is located and a 146,000-square-foot building
under construction. The Excent building has 70,678 square feet remaining for lease.
Other new industrial developments are located in the immediate area of the corporate park. They include the 100,000-square-foot Dielectric Corp. headquarters
and a 240,000-square-foot building for Illing Co.
Another development site south of Holy Hill Road may eventually add 800,000 square feet of industrial space to the area. The development is being planned by Waukesha-based Capstone Quadrangle
.
An affiliate of Capstone Quadrangle recently acquired that land, located at N128 W20943 Holy Hill Road, for $3.83 million, according to state records. An affiliate of Brookfield-based MLG Capital
was the seller.