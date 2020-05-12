Zilber planning its fourth industrial building in Germantown industrial park

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group is planning its fourth industrial building in a Germantown industrial park it recently developed north of Holy Hill Road.

According to village documents, Zilber is looking to construct a 146,000-square-foot speculative industrial building on the south side of Rockfield Road and north of where Holy Hill Road meets Gateway Crossing.

The building can be divided for multiple tenants for manufacturing or distribution uses. In a news release, Zilber said the building will be marketed to industrial users seeking between 30,000 square feet up to the full size of the building.

It will have two access points off Gateway Crossing, which this year is being extended to reach Rockfield Road.

As the building is being planned speculatively, no tenants have yet been named. But the tenants will be required to submit detailed operation plans and obtain zoning permits from the village, according to the village documents.

A site plan for the proposed facility received approval of the Germantown Plan Commission on Monday evening. The site plan does not need full Village Board approval.

If constructed, this would make the developer’s fourth industrial building at the 140-acre Gateway Corporate Park. The park will surpass 1.25 million square feet with the building, and still have space for another two buildings and up to 800,000 square feet on the remaining 55 developable acres.

The industrial park was first brought online in 2018. Zilber has developed roughly 706,800-square-foot building for Briggs & Stratton Corp., a 204,400-square-foot facility for Smart Warehousing and a 198,600-square-foot spec building in the park.

“Zilber Property Group believes in the value of the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park location and the I-41 corridor has proven to be a market where we feel confident that industrial users want to locate their operations,” John Kersey, Zilber executive vice president, said in the release. “Approval of this project positions the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park to experience continued success.”

Other new buildings have been constructed nearby. This includes a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility, serving as the new headquarters for Dielectric Corp., directly east of the Briggs & Stratton building. That project was developed by Dielectric and Germantown-based Keller Inc.

Meanwhile, Germantown-based Illing Co. is relocating to a new 240,000-square-foot building at the southwest corner of Rockfield and Goldendale roads. The new company headquarters is part of a planned industrial development by Milwaukee-based The Dickman Co. that also includes a 130,000-square-foot multi-tenant building and a future 117,000-square-foot building.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.