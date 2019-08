A home on Powers Lake in the Town of Randall in Kenosha County has been sold for $2.1 million, according to state records.

Built in 1955, the 2,858-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, according to a real estate listing.

The home sits on a 0.7-acre site. The property has an assessed value of about $1.4 million, according to Kenosha County records.

The home was sold by James R. Owen of Northbrook, Illinois to Mary’s Point LLC, according to state records.