Port Washington-based Construction Forms acquires Alabama firm

Port Washington-based Construction Forms, a manufacturer of piping systems and replaceable components for use in the pumping, mining and power generation industries, has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based Tricon Wear Solutions.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Construction Forms is a portfolio company of Boston-based investment firm H.I.G. Capital.
Tricon is a manufacturer of abrasion wear-resistant products that specializes in highly engineered steel plates and other fabricated products. The company serves customers across various end markets including pulp and paper and mining.
“Together, Tricon and Construction Forms will be a stronger, more diversified partner to new and existing customers globally with an expanded offering and strengthened value proposition,” said Stefan Brosick, chief executive officer of Construction Forms. “We are excited to welcome the exceptional Tricon team. Construction Forms' expanded portfolio will increase the breadth of our superior aftermarket solutions, all focused on delivering the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers.”
Combined, the Construction Forms group of companies will have more than 350 employees with five manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and one in Europe. Tricon will operate under the Construction Forms umbrella together with Con Forms, Ultra Tech, and Esser Twin Pipes.
“Both companies have a shared vision of a relentless focus on customer needs and safety," said Todd Plate, president and CEO of Tricon. "Together, we have decades of expertise in engineering solutions for challenging abrasion and wear resistance applications. Our partnership with CFI creates an expanded platform to serve customers in the most severe wear situations worldwide.”