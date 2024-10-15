Pork King Good buys its Cudahy headquarters for $3.2 million

Cudahy manufacturer Pork King Good
has purchased its headquarters at 3113 E. Layton Ave.
Franklin-based J&R Investment Group
sold the property to PKG Holdings
, an affiliate of Pork King Good, for $3.2 million, state records show.
Pork King Good is a woman-owned manufacturing company specializing in production of pork rinds. The company employs 30 people.
The company also makes pork rind breadcrumbs, seasonings, pickled products and chicken “puggets,” white meat chicken nuggets breaded with pork rinds.
Pork King Good touts its low-carb and gluten-free products. Since launching in 2018, Pork King Good has created flavors like birthday cake and apple cinnamon, according to the company’s LinkedIn page. The business is owned by Lauren Koston.
The Layton Avenue facility was previously occupied by The Porkie Company of Wisconsin
Pork King Good first launched as a customer of The Porkie Company of Wisconsin and quickly grew into one of The Porkie Company’s largest customers. Pork King Good officially acquired The Porkie Company of Wisconsin in 2022, according to an announcement from both companies.
"With this acquisition, Pork King Good becomes the only woman-owned pork rind manufacturing business in the country," reads the announcement.
Buying the Cudahy facility is the "second leg" of the acquisition of The Porkie Company, said Rick Koston, managing partner at Pork King Good.
The first part of the transaction included the transfer of the business and assets, worth $3 million.
Pork King Good will now be focused on upgrading equipment and internal efficiencies, said Koston. A Pork King Good sign will also be put up outside the Cudahy facility.