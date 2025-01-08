Plymouth-based Wisconsin Plastic Products acquired by Georgia company

Plymouth-based custom extrusions supplierhas been acquired by Alpharetta, Georgia-based plastics solutions provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to become part of Pexco and join forces to expand the breadth of products and services available to our customers,” said Wisconsin Plastic Products CEO. "Both companies have a reputation for quality products, service excellence, and complex engineering, making this a great cultural fit.” Founded in 1994 in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin Plastic Products provides custom extrusions for original equipment manufacturers in telecommunications, data centers, refrigeration, general industrial, technology, lighting, and other sectors. The company specializes in co- and tri-extrusion, multiple hollow, metal embedded, and complex profiles requiring tight tolerances. Plexco has multiple plants across North America and produces engineered plastic components. It provides standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end users for a range of custom applications, including in the specialty industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, medical and life science, oil and gas, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries. In a news release, Plexco said: “This acquisition enhances Pexco’s custom extrusion capabilities and increases the company’s presence in the Midwest, with a state-of-the-art facility and cutting-edge machine shop. Wisconsin Plastic Products’ specialized manufacturing technologies, engineering support, and commitment to quality and innovation align with Pexco’s strategy.” “The acquisition of Wisconsin Plastic Products expands Pexco’s custom extrusion capacity and engineering expertise, while increasing our presence in the Midwest,” Plexco chief executive officersaid. “We look forward to integrating Wisconsin Plastic Products capabilities into Pexco’s operations, further advancing our position as a leader in engineered custom plastic components.”