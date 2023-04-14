Pleasant Prairie-based LMI Packaging plans expansion

Rendering of the planned LMI Packaging expansion.

LMI Packaging, a Pleasant Prairie-based manufacturer of lids and labels for packaging, is planning to add a 49,327-square-foot addition to its 70,995-square-foot facility at 8911 102nd St. in the LakeView Corporate Park. The company currently has 155 full-time and 25 part-time employees. That could grow to 200 to 300 full-time employees and 50 to 75

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland

