Pleasant Prairie-based LMI Packaging plans expansion

LMI Packaging, a Pleasant Prairie-based manufacturer of lids and labels for packaging, is planning to add a 49,327-square-foot addition to its 70,995-square-foot facility at 8911 102nd St. in the LakeView Corporate Park.
The company currently has 155 full-time and 25 part-time employees. That could grow to 200 to 300 full-time employees and 50 to 75 part-time employees with the expansion, according to information submitted by the company to the village.
The company, a third-generation family-owned business, was founded in 1967 in Franklin Park, Illinois and moved to Pleasant Prairie in 1993.
In a letter to village officials, LMI Packaging chief executive officer and owner J.P. Moran said the company has been experiencing significant growth and considered moving to a new location, but instead decided it wants to stay and expand in Pleasant Prairie.
“We love it here,” he said. “Our business is growing, 28% in 2020-21, 40% growth in 2022 and projected 47% growth in 2023. We are extremely tight on space. Adding six new pieces of machinery in 2022, with 3-6 more pieces of equipment planned for 2023 (or) early 2024. We’ve explored many options throughout southeastern Wisconsin, but we continue to come back to one simple fact. We want to be in Pleasant Prairie.”
LMI Packaging produces 3.6 billion lids annually, utilizing aluminum, polyethylene terephthalate, and paper-poly products and inks.
“The 49,000 (square-foot) expansion to our current facility answers many of our warehousing and strategic needs," Moran said in his letter to the village. "We believe it allows us to continue our fast-paced growth with as little interruption as possible. We’re looking to expand our product lines within the next two years, further exploring our opportunity in the food and beverage space.”