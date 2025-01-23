Pleasant Prairie-based FNA Group acquires carpet cleaning equipment rental company

Pleasant Prairie-based, a manufacturer of pressure washers and other power equipment, announced that it has acquired Arkansas-based carpet cleaning equipment rental company, d.b.a.. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. FNA Group said the acquisition will create new opportunities for it to serve indoor cleaning markets. “The acquisition is a significant step forward in the expansion of FNA Group's product portfolio and poises the company for immediate entry into the indoor cleaning segment,” the company said in a news release. “The move strategically aligns with FNA Group's vision of providing functional innovation with the best machines and accessories across their brand portfolio.” "We are extremely excited about this acquisition for several reasons. Kent's expertise, brand equity, and products seamlessly complement our current offerings and open new avenues to better serve our customers," said William Alexander, executive vice president of FNA Group. "This acquisition will also enable us to leverage synergies with our current customer and representative base and continue to bring them new and innovative products under our own iconic brands."