PlantPharm BioMed awarded federal grant to develop edible COVID-19 vaccine for animals

Cheryl Dillner, director and corporation secretary at PlantPharm BioMed, audits the company’s supply of plants at its Delavan lab space.
Delavan-based PlantPharm BioMed, a biotechnology company manufacturing edible vaccines that can be used to treat several types of viruses in both humans and animals, has been awarded a $900,000 federal grant to develop an edible COVID-19 vaccine for animals. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
