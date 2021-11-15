Plans proceeding for 67-unit apartment building on Cesar E. Chavez Drive

West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc.
is moving forward with plans to develop a 67-unit apartment building on Cesar E. Chavez Drive, on Milwaukee's south side.
The building is planned at 1127 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive. City records show the project team recently filed a building permit application. The application is going through a pre-submittal review process.
According to application documents, the first floor of the four-story building would contain a club room, community room, retail space and 13 apartment units. The remaining apartments would be on the three upper floors.
Renderings show a large banner on the front of the building and a heavily windowed storefront space underneath.
The building permit application comes about a month after Cardinal Capital gained approval from the city's Board of Zoning Appeals. BOZA approval was needed because the project exceeded street setback standards and was under the required lot area per dwelling unit, among other things.
BOZA approved the project on Oct. 7, according to city staff.
Cardinal Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Cardinal Capital affiliate acquired the project site in 2019 for $1.7 million. This included two parcels, at 1109 and 1127-1135 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive, according to state records.