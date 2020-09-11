Pine Lake home sold for nearly $3.8 million

Six-bedroom home totals 6,650 square feet

Alex Zank
A home on Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa was sold for $3.79 million, according to state records.

The roughly 6,650-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to village assessment records. It was built in 1880 and has an assessed value of $3.35 million. It sits on roughly 2.3 acres.

Features include old-world craftsmanship, two master suites, large screen porch, five fireplaces, six garage spaces and a 1,500-square-foot lodge at the water’s edge, according to online listings. It also has more than 390 feet of lake frontage.

It was sold by Martin Stock and Susan Farrell Stock, of Wilmette, Illinois. The buyers are Charles Tribbett and Lisa Brown-Tribbett, of Chicago.

