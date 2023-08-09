Pilot Project voted country’s best beer bar

Not even a year after opening its Milwaukee location, Chicago-based Pilot Project has been named the best beer bar in the United States by USA Today.

The decision was made by USA Today readers, who voted on their favorite beer bars across the country.

Pilot Project’s mission is to foster experimental and small-batch brewing. The company’s Chicago location, established in 2019, offers breweries assistance in fine-tuning recipes, production, scaling, business development, marketing, distribution and more.

Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery, located at 1128 N. 9th St., opened last November. The brewery has up to 24 taps and brewers make everything from tea-based IPAs to kombucha on site.

All Pilot Project bartenders are also cicerones, meaning they’re certified beer servers able to share their knowledge with guests.

“Not your typical beer bar, this brewery incubator helps to support startup breweries by providing two tasting rooms in Chicago, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” reads the USA Today article. “Both locations offer about 24 taps that are switched out regularly based on the breweries they’re currently working with.”