See photos: Downtown Milwaukee steakhouse to become cocktail lounge

One downtown Milwaukee steakhouse is rebranding as a cocktail lounge less than two years into operations.

Carbon Steak, located at 725 N. Milwaukee St., will soon become The Conroy, a “contemporary” cocktail bar serving globally inspired small plates. The steakhouse will have its last day of service on July 19, with the new concept opening July 22.

Milwaukee-based Volante Group opened Carbon Steak in December 2023, as a “modern interpretation of a traditional steakhouse.” The decision to rebrand was based on shifts in dining preferences as well as the need for a more dynamic and accessible guest experience, according to a news release.

“The Conroy introduces a lighter, more flexible culinary model centered around premium cocktails, bold flavors, and increased guest frequency. The shift allows us to offer greater value, approachability, and vibrancy — without compromising on quality or service,” said the group, which was formed in 2023 by the family operators of long-running Indian restaurant Maharaja on the city’s East Side.

The Conroy’s culinary operations will be headed by Chef Matt Molli, who was hired as Carbon Steak’s executive chef in July 2024. He has created a 16-item menu that features signature favorites such as Caviar Flights, Japanese A5 Wagyu, Spicy Radiatori and Saffron Mussels, along with new dishes like Butter-Poached Lobster Tacos, House-Blend Burger and Caribbean Chicken Skewers. The menu will also include seasonal fare.

The beverage program will include both modern and classic craft cocktails. Carbon Steak’s happy hour will live on, featuring $10 wines, $12 martinis, $12 old fashioned’s, and the signature Bubbles & Bumps — a caviar bump and flights of sparkling wine and champagne. There are other specials on wine on Thursdays and champagne on Saturdays.

The Conroy is located on the ground floor of the historic James Conroy building, originally built in 1881 and purchased by Volante Group in 2020 from SURG Restaurant Group.

No major changes are planned for the 116-seat space, which formerly housed The Garden event venue and was redesigned by Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater ahead of Carbon Steak’s opening. The interior will feature some subtle enhancements, including a custom divider to create smaller, more intimate spaces within the open floor plan. A sidewalk patio is also in the works, according to the news release.

The Conroy’s operating hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing nightly at 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.