Pick ‘n Save store at Ruby Isle in Brookfield to close

Ruby Isle shopping center in Brookfield will lose its anchor Pick ‘n Save store.

The grocery store at 2205 N. Calhoun Road will close its doors permanently on Saturday, Sept. 3, a store manager confirmed Wednesday.

As reported by BizTimes Milwaukee media partner WISN-TV Channel 12 and later confirmed by Milwaukee-based parent company Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc., the store’s 78 employees on July 28 were notified of the closure.

“… After careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of this store, our efforts did not bring about the results needed to meet our business goals and objectives,” Roundy’s said in a statement.

All employees will be offered jobs at other Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations in the area.

Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co., and employs a total of 13,000 people in Wisconsin. With the impending closure of its Brookfield location, the company’s statewide footprint now includes 93 Pick ‘n Save stores and 12 Metro Market stores. Roundy’s has a total of 59 stores in the greater Milwaukee area, including four in Brookfield, on West Capitol Drive, West Bluemound Road and West Greenfield Avenue.

“We sincerely thank each of our Ruby Isle–Pick ‘n Save associates for their many contributions over the years and for delivering superior service to our customers,” the company said.

Ruby Isle will now have Walgreens as its lone anchor, along with other tenants Subway, Performance Running Outfitters, Panera Bread, Anytime Fitness and Carenza Salon, among others.